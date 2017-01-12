Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, ...

Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, Iglesias

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Detroit also agreed to contracts Friday with left-hander Justin Wilson and right-handers Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, avoiding arbitration with every player who was eligible. The 24-year-old Castellanos and 27-year-old Iglesias form a young left side of the infield for the Tigers, who fell just short of a post-season berth last year despite having one of the game's highest payrolls.

