The biggest MINI just got even more powerful

14 hrs ago

MINI calls its John Cooper Works Countryman the "baddest of the bunch" when it comes to the automaker's lineup - a lineup better known for cuteness than for attitude. "With an output of 228 horsepower, it is the most powerful engine ever to be fitted in a MINI: in combination with the standard all-wheel drive system ALL4 and a robust vehicle concept, it ensures that the latest addition to the family of top John Cooper Works athletes takes the MINI experience to a whole new level in terms of both race track feeling on the road and extreme driving fun over unsurfaced terrain," MINI said in a statement.

