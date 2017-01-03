Texas makeover: TMS will repave track, reduce banking
Texas Motor Speedway is going to completely repave its 1 1/2-mile track and reduce the high banking in the first and second turns. The project announced Friday comes after both NASCAR weekends and the IndyCar race at Texas last year were hampered by rain.
