Sorry, Volkswagen's Rescued 2017 Rally Car Won't Race This Year After All
When Dieselgate ended up killing off Volkswagen's World Rally Championship program, one man-one lone hero-stepped up to try and save it. The rally world rejoiced when two-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah said he aimed to rescue the Polo R program , but now we start the new year off with some bad news: it's not happening quite yet.
