Smerconish vows to a burst my bubblea in 2017
Despite hailing from humble beginnings in Pennsylvania, the CNN host confessed that over time, he had "unintentionally self-sorted." Now, he announced, it was time for him to check his own privilege, a desire sparked after failing a quiz in Charles Murray's 2012 book "Coming Apart."
