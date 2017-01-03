Sir Jackie Stewart fears British Grand Prix under threat
Sir Jackie Stewart is concerned for the future of the British Grand Prix after suggestions the race could be dropped by Silverstone. ITV News on Thursday night reported that the British Racing Drivers' Club, which owns Silverstone, is considering activating a break clause to withdraw from hosting the event due to its "potentially ruinous" costs.
