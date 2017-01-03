Schumacher will be back in F1' Bernie Ecclestone wants racing legend's son on the grid
Michael Schumacher continues to recover in secret after a catastrophic head injury while skiing left him in a coma with his medical bills reportedly reaching 14 million. But F1 supremo Bernie wants to cash in on the Schumacher name to give the pinnacle of motorsport a boost as the teams get ready for the new season in 2017.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|4 hr
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
