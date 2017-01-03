Sandell, Atkinson join Subaru GRC attack

Patrik Sandell and Chris Atkinson have both inked fulltime deals with Subaru Rally Team USA for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season. Series frontrunner Sandell switches to the factory Subaru squad after a stint with Bryan Herta Rallysport in a Ford Fiesta, which saw him finish fifth in the championship last season.

