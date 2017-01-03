Sandell, Atkinson join Subaru GRC attack

Sandell, Atkinson join Subaru GRC attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Patrik Sandell and Chris Atkinson have both inked fulltime deals with Subaru Rally Team USA for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season. Series frontrunner Sandell switches to the factory Subaru squad after a stint with Bryan Herta Rallysport in a Ford Fiesta, which saw him finish fifth in the championship last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 15 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
News CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor Dec '16 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC