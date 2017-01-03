Robins Kaplan LLP Secures Ninth Circuit Victory for Defendants in Civil RICO Action
The decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a federal district court's previous dismissal of the case against the individual defendants, also secured by Robins Kaplan. "We are pleased with the Ninth Circuit's decision, which represents a total victory for our clients and affirms the dismissal of all claims against them," said David Martinez , partner and co-chair of Robins Kaplan's Retail Industry Practice group, who was lead counsel to the individual defendants at both the trial and appellate levels.
