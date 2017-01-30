Ricci ready to challenge Merc

Ricci ready to challenge Merc

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull can challenge Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for the F1 titles in 2017. After a difficult 2015, Red Bull re-established themselves as F1's second-fastest team last year and were the only team aside from Mercedes to win a race, with victories in Spain and Malaysia.With the Silver Arrows rocked by the departure of world champion Nico Rosberg over the winter, Ricciardo is hoping to give them more headaches this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 9 hr FansPharts 2
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Sat DepositPharts 2
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,322 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC