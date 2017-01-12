Results: Two-day ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona International Speedway
Venturini Motorsports rookies Noah Gragson and Spencer Davis turned the fastest laps overall around the 2.5-mile superspeedway with Gragson, in the No. 55 Toyota, taking the top spot among the 63 drivers who posted time and speed Friday and Saturday during ARCA Racing Series testing at Daytona International Speeedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Sat
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC