Results: Two-day ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona International Speedway

Venturini Motorsports rookies Noah Gragson and Spencer Davis turned the fastest laps overall around the 2.5-mile superspeedway with Gragson, in the No. 55 Toyota, taking the top spot among the 63 drivers who posted time and speed Friday and Saturday during ARCA Racing Series testing at Daytona International Speeedway.

