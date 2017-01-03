Reports: NASCAR star Carl Edwards won't race in 2017
Carl Edwards sits in his car preparing for NASCAR racing practice at Homestead, FL, on Nov. 18, 2016. NASCAR star Carl Edwards will not race for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 to "pursue interests outside of racing," Fox Sports reported in an exclusive story.
