Report: Felipe Massa bails out of Formula E deal to stay in F1
Felipe Massa's return to Wiliams F1 forced him to break a contract to race in Formula E this year, according to the Spanish sports daily Marca. Although Massa had officially retired from Formula 1, it is believed Williams convinced him to return in 2017 in order to replace Valtteri Bottas.
