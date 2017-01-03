Renault progress could tip balance in...

Renault progress could tip balance in Mercedes fight, says Horner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that if Renault can make a similar jump this winter as it did last year then it could let his team properly take the fight to Mercedes in 2017. But Horner is more cautious about the situation, and thinks much depends on the development Renault can make - with the French car manufacturer preparing an all-new power unit for the upcoming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Sun wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,473 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,123

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC