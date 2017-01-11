Renault part with F1 team principal Vasseur

Formula One's winter of change continued on Wednesday with Renault and team principal Frederic Vasseur parting company a day after champions Mercedes announced the departure of technical head Paddy Lowe. Although likely to be unconnected, with Lowe expected to show up at Williams after a period of 'gardening leave', the two exits provided further evidence of a major pre-season shake-up of the paddock landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.