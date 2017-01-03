Rebellion Racing fast in Friday Roar ...

Rebellion Racing fast in Friday Roar Before The 24 testing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Day 1 is in the books at the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the annual test at Daytona International Speedway that allows drivers and teams to prepare for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28 and 29. Fifty-five cars in the four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes entered the Roar, and almost all of them got in some practice on a warm, sunny day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC