Rebellion Racing fast in Friday Roar Before The 24 testing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Day 1 is in the books at the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the annual test at Daytona International Speedway that allows drivers and teams to prepare for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28 and 29. Fifty-five cars in the four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes entered the Roar, and almost all of them got in some practice on a warm, sunny day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC