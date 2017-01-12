Rallying-Biker Sunderland is Britain's first Dakar winner

Jan 14 Motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland became the first Briton to win the Dakar Rally in any category on Saturday while French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the car crown for his 13th career title. Dubai-based Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, before the 700km ride to the official finish and podium in Buenos Aires.

