Rallying-Biker Sunderland is Britain's first Dakar winner
Jan 14 Motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland became the first Briton to win the Dakar Rally in any category on Saturday while French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the car crown for his 13th career title. Dubai-based Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, before the 700km ride to the official finish and podium in Buenos Aires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|16 hr
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC