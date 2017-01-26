Pruett, 6 others to be inducted in Mo...

Pruett, 6 others to be inducted in Motorsports Hall of Fame

Five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona champion Scott Pruett was one of seven people selected for induction in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Thursday. The other inductees are sprint car great Steve Kinser, three-time Daytona 200 motorcycle champion Dick Klamfoth, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte, drag racing and land-speed record pioneer Paula Murphy, two-time NASCAR champ Herb Thomas and longtime commentator Brock Yates.

