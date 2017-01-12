Peugeot battled dust, dunes, and floo...

Peugeot battled dust, dunes, and floods to win this year's Dakar Rally

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Peugeot has captured the top three spots in the car category of this year's Dakar Rally with the 3008 DKR, a new racer designed specifically for the event. The win is the French automaker's sixth in what's widely considered as one of the most challenging races in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 13 hr gofaster72 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC