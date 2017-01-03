Peter Hickman Joins Smiths Racing BMW For 2017 British Superbike...
Gloucester-based Smiths Racing BMW are pleased to announce that they will return in 2017 with a two-rider team to contest the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship as well as the major International road races. The former double British Supersport champions and TT winners endured a difficult season in 2016 due to a number of factors and over the winter months Team Manager Rebecca Smith has considered their options carefully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|3 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC