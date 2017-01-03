Peter Hickman Joins Smiths Racing BMW For 2017 British Superbike...

Gloucester-based Smiths Racing BMW are pleased to announce that they will return in 2017 with a two-rider team to contest the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship as well as the major International road races. The former double British Supersport champions and TT winners endured a difficult season in 2016 due to a number of factors and over the winter months Team Manager Rebecca Smith has considered their options carefully.

