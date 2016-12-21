Penske "is a real factory team," says Pagenaud
The Frenchman, who in 2011 finished second in his third year of racing Peugeot 908s at Le Mans, told Motorsport.com: "Penske is a real factory team, similar to Peugeot Sport when I did the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Penske in IndyCar is a bit like "Penske has 50 years of history and an exceptional record.
