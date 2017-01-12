Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber a...

Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber as Mercedes close on Valtteri Bottas

Pascal Wehrlein has been confirmed at Sauber for the forthcoming Formula One season in a move which all but confirms Valtteri Bottas is to join Mercedes. Wehrlein , the 22-year-old member of the Mercedes young driver programme, had been mooted as a potential team-mate of Lewis Hamilton following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire after winning the world championship.

