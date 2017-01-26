Niki Lauda: Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is as good as Nico Rosberg
Three-time Formula 1 champion and current Mercedes F1 non-executive chairman Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017. "Not at all," said the team's famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Germany's Sport Bild if Mercedes will miss Rosberg.
