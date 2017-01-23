NASCAR overhauls race and playoff format
NASCAR is dramatically changing its format for the upcoming season, cutting every race into stages that reward points in hopes of making every lap matter and keeping fans interested. The overhaul announced Monday assigns three stages to every race.
