MOTORSPORT: Mercedes' technical chief Paddy Lowe set to join Williams

15 hrs ago

THERE is strong speculation in Formula 1 circles that Mercedes's technical chief Paddy Lowe is about to join the Grove-based Williams team. The 54-year-old Briton has played an integral role in Mercedes' domination in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.

