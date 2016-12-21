Motorsport: Earlier start for speedway meeting featuring NASCAR star
Event organisers have made the call to try and get the night completed before showers are forecast in Auckland for late in the evening. NASCAR star Kyle Larson will feature in the 50-lap race having made a quick trip across the Tasman where he had been racing in Australia.
