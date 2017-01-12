Motorcycling: Team GB boss Rosco hails Sam's Dakar Rally victory
SPEEDWAY Team GB boss Alun Rossiter hailed the exploits of Dorset-born Sam Sunderland after he became the first Briton to lift the Dakar Rally crown. Sunderland, who was raised in Lytchett Minster, raced to victory in the motorcycling classification, sealing the title with a sixth-place finish in the 12th and final stage which ended in Argentina on Saturday.
