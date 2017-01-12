Motor racing: Manor F1 staff to be paid to the end of January
Administrators of the Manor Formula One team are still talking to interested parties and have agreed to pay all staff salaries to the end of January, a spokesman said on Friday. The British-based team, who finished last in the 2016 championship, went into administration a week ago with 212 jobs at risk.
