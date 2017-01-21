More to life than driving around in c...

More to life than driving around in circles, says Rosberg

Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said on Friday he was enjoying the freedom of retirement and could turn his focus to renewable energy now that he has left the racetrack. Interviewed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the former Mercedes grand prix driver told his audience that "life has more to offer than driving around in circles.

