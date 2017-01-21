More to life than driving around in circles, says Rosberg
Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said on Friday he was enjoying the freedom of retirement and could turn his focus to renewable energy now that he has left the racetrack. Interviewed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the former Mercedes grand prix driver told his audience that "life has more to offer than driving around in circles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Thu
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC