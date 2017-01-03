Momentum gathers for Zurich Formula E race
The FIA Formula E Championship is closing on a Swiss ePrix in the coming seasons, according to one of its key investors. Marco Parroni, Head Global Sponsoring & Managing Director SA at Julius Baer, told Motorsport.com that the private bank will "be ready to support, in a strong way if necessary, a Swiss ePrix."
