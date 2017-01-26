Memo Gidley returns to Daytona 3 years after horrific crash
Gidley returned to Daytona International Speedway on Thursday for the first time since his horrific crash in the early hours of the 2014 Rolex 24. The harrowing accident that left the popular driver in a hospital for weeks, in persistent pain from nerve damage, and in rehab for years. Gidley underwent eight operations, including two knee surgeries and a spinal fusion.
