Mazda squad adds Hinchcliffe, Pigot for Rolex 24 attack

The Mazda Prototype team has announced IndyCar drivers James Hinchcliffe and Spencer Pigot will join the squad for this month's Rolex 24 at Daytona. The pair join the Japanese marque's four full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers, Jonathan Bomarito, Tom Long, Joel Miller and Tristan Nunez, in the two SpeedSource-run Mazda RT24-P cars.

