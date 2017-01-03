Mazda squad adds Hinchcliffe, Pigot for Rolex 24 attack
The Mazda Prototype team has announced IndyCar drivers James Hinchcliffe and Spencer Pigot will join the squad for this month's Rolex 24 at Daytona. The pair join the Japanese marque's four full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers, Jonathan Bomarito, Tom Long, Joel Miller and Tristan Nunez, in the two SpeedSource-run Mazda RT24-P cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|18 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC