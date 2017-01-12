Manor set for LMP1 attack in 2018 wit...

Manor set for LMP1 attack in 2018 with Ginetta

The British team, which joined the WEC in 2016 in the LMP2 class, is the first team to announce its intention to link up with Ginetta to run its newly-announced LMP1 privateer contender on a works-supported basis. Manor sporting director Graeme Lowdon told Motorsport.com's sister title Autosport: "With what is happening in P1 at the moment, we believe that 2018 could be the right time to enter as a privateer.

