Manor F1 team - lines up administrator as cash runs out

The Manor Formula One team a Zis on the brink of collapsing into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. Sky News has learnt that the team, which has been bankrolled for the last two years by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an energy industry executive, is lining up FRP Advisory to act as the administrator.

