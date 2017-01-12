Magnus Racing switches from IMSA to PWC
Magnus Racing, which last year won the GTD category in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, will run two Audi R8s in this year's Pirelli World Challenge. Team owner John Potter will campaign in the GTA class, while the GT driver will be supplied by Audi Sport customer racing.
