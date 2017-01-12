Magnus Racing switches from IMSA to PWC

Magnus Racing switches from IMSA to PWC

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Magnus Racing, which last year won the GTD category in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, will run two Audi R8s in this year's Pirelli World Challenge. Team owner John Potter will campaign in the GTA class, while the GT driver will be supplied by Audi Sport customer racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC