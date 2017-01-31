Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Sepang, Malaysia - Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday. The surprised Spaniard, switching teams after nine years with Yamaha, said there was a big difference on the Sepang circuit between the bike he rode last year and the Italian machine.
