Loeb credits navigation gains for Dakar 2017 victory bid

Sebastien Loeb says the work he and co-driver Daniel Elena have done since their Dakar Rally debut in 2016 has allowed them to run at the sharp end through the tougher stages of this year's event. While several leading contenders have lost major chunks of time to navigation in the event so far, Loeb has been relatively unaffected, although he did lose half an hour to engine woes on Thursday .

