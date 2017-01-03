Loeb credits navigation gains for Dakar 2017 victory bid
Sebastien Loeb says the work he and co-driver Daniel Elena have done since their Dakar Rally debut in 2016 has allowed them to run at the sharp end through the tougher stages of this year's event. While several leading contenders have lost major chunks of time to navigation in the event so far, Loeb has been relatively unaffected, although he did lose half an hour to engine woes on Thursday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Sun
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC