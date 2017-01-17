Liberty Media stockholders approve F1 acquisition plan

Liberty Media's plans to take control of Formula 1 took a further step forward on Tuesday as stockholders voted in favor of its proposed bid, and approved a name change to "Formula One Group". The American media company, which already had a 19.1 percent stake in F1, last month revealed it had raised a further $1.55billion from investors to help increase the cash portion of its shareholding in F1.

