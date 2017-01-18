Lewis Hamilton backed 'nice guy' Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes teammate
Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton supported Mercedes' decision to hire Valtteri Bottas early on and the team can hope for fewer fireworks between their drivers this season, boss Toto Wolff says. Bottas has joined from Williams to take the place of Germany's Nico Rosberg, who retired in December just days after winning his first title.
