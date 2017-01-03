Leading GP2 trio set for team switche...

Leading GP2 trio set for team switches in 2017

15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

A trio of race-winning drivers from 2016 are closing in on team switches for this year's GP2 Series. Norman Nato, Jordan King and Luca Ghiotto are the key players in the driver market now that leading teams Prema Racing, Racing Engineering and ART Grand Prix are all full.

Chicago, IL

