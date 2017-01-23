Lady Antebellum to perform pre-race concert at Daytona 500
The trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood will take the stage at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26, entertaining thousands on hand for "The Great American Race." Lady Antebellum has played Daytona before, first prior to the Coke Zero 400 in 2008 and most recently at last year's inaugural Country 500 music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC