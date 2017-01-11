Keith Urban Is Off to the Races in 2017
The Aussie superstar is set to play the annual Legends Day concert on Saturday, May 27, ahead of the Indy 500 on Sunday. Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson will be his special guests on stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
