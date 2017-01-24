Jimmie Johnson: New NASCAR rules won't change how I race
Jimmie Johnson will go after a record eighth Cup title under new rules - again.

No big deal, said Jimmie Johnson, who will attempt to win a record eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title this season under a recalibrated points system for the third time.
