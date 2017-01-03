Jeff Gordon readies for racing return...

Jeff Gordon readies for racing return, aiming for elusive Rolex 24 victory

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

That was a big detail to remember Friday as Gordon drove a sleek, new Cadillac prototype on a sun-drenched Daytona International Speedway. He turned laps on the road course in preparation for the upcoming Rolex 24, the twice-around-the-clock pinnacle of American sports car racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC