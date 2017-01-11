Jake Owen To Get Youth Baseball Park ...

Jake Owen To Get Youth Baseball Park Named After Him Thanks to NASCAR Champ, Kevin Harvick

The Florida native released his fifth studio album, American Love , which hit the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, he saw his single "American Country Love Song," go to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and he found out that his friend, NASCAR Champion, Kevin Harvick would be naming a baseball park after him.

