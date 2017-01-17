IndyCar drivers eager to keep momentu...

IndyCar drivers eager to keep momentum as season nears

Less than two months after surprisingly toe-tapping his way to a runner-up finish on the hit show "Dancing With The Stars," the popular Canadian driver returned to Indianapolis to explain how his performances could drive ratings. "That was not something I was aspiring to do," Hinchcliffe said Wednesday at the series' annual media day.

