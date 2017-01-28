Hyde: The richest day in racing had e...

Hyde: The richest day in racing had everything - but a close race | Commentary

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

There was a moment before the start, a moment when the jockeys got on their horses that the money hit Mike Smith . He's rode horses for four decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media 16 hr DepositPharts 2
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,365,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC