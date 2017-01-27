Horse Racing: Arrogate & California Chrome are "bookends" in the...

Our featured race in this weekend's Horse Races of the Week will be the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Saturday. Racing titans Arrogate, who drew the #1 post , and California Chrome, who drew the #12 post, will "bookends" the field of a 12. The mile and an eighth, Grade: 1 event is very unique in the sense that the $12 million purse is comprised of 12 owners each putting up $1 million to run.

