Honda set for Mercedes-style split turbine/compressor
Honda is poised to adopt the Mercedes philosophy of a split turbine and compressor with its 2017 Formula 1 engine as part of the revamp being planned for this season, sources have revealed. have been tight-lipped about what was changing with its power unit for the season ahead as its bids to build on the lessons of its first two years back in F1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Sun
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Fri
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC