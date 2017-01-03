Hirvonen: "We need technical stages t...

Hirvonen: "We need technical stages to fight out front"

Raid Mini driver Mikko Hirvonen is resting his hopes of a strong Dakar result on the more "technical" stages of the event, following a solid showing on Wednesday. Hirvonen surrendered eight minutes to Dakar leader and long-time WRC rival Sebastien Loeb in the first two "WRC-style" stages, his Mini's disadvantage in out-and-out pace compounded by minor engine issues.

